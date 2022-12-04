HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the October 31st total of 3,550,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 848,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
HealthEquity Trading Up 3.6 %
NASDAQ:HQY traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.52. The company had a trading volume of 811,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,767. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.54, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.81. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $79.20.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $206.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.40 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 387.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 137.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 31.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
