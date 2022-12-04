Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $288.13

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 288.13 ($3.45) and traded as high as GBX 307.68 ($3.68). Headlam Group shares last traded at GBX 303 ($3.62), with a volume of 11,550 shares trading hands.

Headlam Group Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £254.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 918.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 265.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 288.13.

Headlam Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. Headlam Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Headlam Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Keith Edelman bought 12,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 240 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £29,808 ($35,659.77).

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local contractors.

