Head to Head Survey: Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI) and Its Rivals

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) is one of 330 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance pays out 94.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out 129.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 0 0 5 0 3.00 Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Competitors 2127 11673 13226 295 2.43

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus price target of $21.80, suggesting a potential upside of 34.90%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 17.30%. Given Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 73.59% 11.66% 10.06% Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Competitors 16.48% -73.74% 2.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance $11.07 million $9.50 million 8.16 Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Competitors $788.69 million $171.63 million 17.82

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance beats its rivals on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

(Get Rating)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.