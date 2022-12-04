Head to Head Review: Talkspace (TALK) vs. Its Peers

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Talkspace to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of Talkspace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Talkspace and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $113.67 million -$62.74 million -1.60 Talkspace Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 30.90

Profitability

Talkspace’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Talkspace. Talkspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Talkspace and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -69.57% -51.63% -43.57% Talkspace Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Talkspace and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 1 0 0 2.00 Talkspace Competitors 7 130 275 0 2.65

Talkspace currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.65%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 82.43%. Given Talkspace’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Talkspace has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Talkspace has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Talkspace competitors beat Talkspace on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Talkspace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.