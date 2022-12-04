Head to Head Contrast: Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) & Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV)

Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV – Get Rating) and Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Atlis Motor Vehicles and Hyliion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlis Motor Vehicles N/A N/A N/A Hyliion -12,683.48% -30.26% -28.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlis Motor Vehicles and Hyliion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlis Motor Vehicles N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hyliion $200,000.00 2,731.59 -$96.05 million ($0.88) -3.45

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Atlis Motor Vehicles has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hyliion.

26.6% of Hyliion shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of Hyliion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlis Motor Vehicles and Hyliion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlis Motor Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyliion 2 3 1 0 1.83

Hyliion has a consensus price target of $3.85, indicating a potential upside of 26.64%. Given Hyliion’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hyliion is more favorable than Atlis Motor Vehicles.

Summary

Hyliion beats Atlis Motor Vehicles on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlis Motor Vehicles

Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicle trucks and charging infrastructure. The company offers ATLIS Energy, a superior battery technology solution; ATLIS Charging, an advanced charging station; ATLIS XP; and ATLIS XT pickup truck. Its target customers for the Atlis XT are work vehicle fleet owners and individual buyers; and Atlis XP Platform are work vehicle and upfit vehicle manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

