Head to Head Analysis: Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) versus Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO)

Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Otonomo Technologies and Activision Blizzard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomo Technologies N/A N/A N/A Activision Blizzard 22.75% 9.64% 6.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.4% of Otonomo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomo Technologies $1.72 million 31.81 -$30.93 million N/A N/A Activision Blizzard $8.80 billion 6.74 $2.70 billion $2.13 35.57

This table compares Otonomo Technologies and Activision Blizzard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Activision Blizzard has higher revenue and earnings than Otonomo Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Otonomo Technologies has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Activision Blizzard has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Otonomo Technologies and Activision Blizzard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomo Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Activision Blizzard 0 5 12 0 2.71

Otonomo Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $1.67, suggesting a potential upside of 305.12%. Activision Blizzard has a consensus target price of $93.11, suggesting a potential upside of 22.90%. Given Otonomo Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Otonomo Technologies is more favorable than Activision Blizzard.

Summary

Activision Blizzard beats Otonomo Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otonomo Technologies

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs. Its data is used for various services, such as preventative maintenance, EV management, emergency services, on-demand fueling, insurance, and smart cities. The company collects vehicle-specific and aggregated data from vehicle data providers, such as vehicle manufacturers, vehicle fleet operators, and telematics service providers, as well as licenses software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Otonomo Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products. The company also maintains a proprietary online gaming service, Battle.net that facilitates digital distribution of content, online social connectivity, and the creation of user-generated content. In addition, it operates esports leagues and offer digital advertising content; and provides warehousing, logistics, and sales distribution services to third-party publishers of interactive entertainment software, as well as manufacturers of interactive entertainment hardware products. The company's key product franchises include Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Diablo, Hearthstone, Overwatch, Overwatch League, and Candy Crush. It serves retailers and distributors, including mass-market retailers, consumer electronics stores, discount warehouses, and game specialty stores through third-party distribution and licensing arrangements. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

