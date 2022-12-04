HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the October 31st total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
HDFC Bank Trading Down 1.9 %
NYSE HDB traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.20. 1,497,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,710. HDFC Bank has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.79. The firm has a market cap of $126.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81.
Institutional Trading of HDFC Bank
About HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HDFC Bank (HDB)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.