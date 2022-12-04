HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the October 31st total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE HDB traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.20. 1,497,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,710. HDFC Bank has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.79. The firm has a market cap of $126.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.8% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

