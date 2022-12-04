Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Short Interest Down 17.1% in November

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,800 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the October 31st total of 231,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HWKN shares. BWS Financial lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 1,196.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Stock Performance

HWKN stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.81. 41,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Hawkins has a 52 week low of $33.09 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $241.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.31 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

