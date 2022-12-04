Harmony (ONE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $187.32 Million

Harmony (ONE) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, Harmony has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $187.32 million and approximately $7.47 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,698,046,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,894,062,238 coins. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

