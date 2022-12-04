Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 458,700 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the October 31st total of 430,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 655.3 days.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) stock remained flat at $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. Hansa Biopharma AB has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a SEK 135 target price on the stock.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplants and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, gene therapy, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an antibody cleaving enzyme therapy that is in phase 3 clinical trial for use in sensitized kidney transplantations patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease; and phase 2 clinical trial for antibody-mediated kidney transplant rejection and Guillain Barré syndrome.

