Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the October 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 488,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of HWC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.58. 294,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,811. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.34. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $365.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 18.37%.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,507.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $141,147.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $104,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,507.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 4.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 75.0% in the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

