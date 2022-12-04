Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Short Interest Up 27.7% in November

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 638,400 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the October 31st total of 499,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.7 days.

Hammerson Price Performance

OTCMKTS HMSNF remained flat at $0.30 on Friday. Hammerson has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HMSNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 22 ($0.26) to GBX 17 ($0.20) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 26 ($0.31) to GBX 25 ($0.30) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Featured Stories

