H2O DAO (H2O) One Day Volume Reaches $66,511.15

H2O DAO (H2O) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, H2O DAO has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. H2O DAO has a market cap of $44.18 million and $66,511.15 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One H2O DAO token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About H2O DAO

H2O DAO’s launch date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,728,944 tokens. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling H2O DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade H2O DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase H2O DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

