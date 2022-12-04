GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Short Interest Update

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GXO. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.77. 721,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,642. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.