GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Short Interest Update

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GXO. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics Stock Performance
Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.77. 721,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,642. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
Recommended Stories
