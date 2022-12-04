GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Up 13.6% in November

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,800 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 208,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GungHo Online Entertainment Price Performance

GungHo Online Entertainment stock remained flat at $19.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80.

Get GungHo Online Entertainment alerts:

About GungHo Online Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes online computer games, smartphone applications, and console games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was founded in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.