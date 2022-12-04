Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the October 31st total of 198,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 692.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

NYSE:PAC traded down $5.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,546. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a fifty-two week low of $116.60 and a fifty-two week high of $176.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.05 and its 200-day moving average is $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $3.3121 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.15. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is 73.18%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

