Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Short Interest Update

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,900 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 186,500 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 3,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $29,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,719,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,888.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $94,940 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLSI stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. 40,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,961. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

