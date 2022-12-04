Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Short Interest Update

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. 121,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The company has a market cap of $175.13 million, a PE ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 1.14. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $249,742.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,636,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 719,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 107,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

