Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Short Interest Update

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,100 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 298,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Green Plains Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GPP stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 22,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,472. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Green Plains Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Green Plains Partners Increases Dividend

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 52.55% and a return on equity of 1,867.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is an increase from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.20%.

Insider Transactions at Green Plains Partners

In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $214,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,149 shares in the company, valued at $320,325.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Green Plains Partners news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $110,704.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,623.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $214,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,149 shares in the company, valued at $320,325.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,407 shares of company stock valued at $385,248 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,280 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 34,656 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares during the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

