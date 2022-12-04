Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Short Interest Down 17.6% in November

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,200 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 340,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 127.4 days.

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GPEAF remained flat at $6.67 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.54. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPEAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 900 ($10.77) to GBX 620 ($7.42) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays cut shares of Great Portland Estates from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $570.00.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Stories

