Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the October 31st total of 37,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Graham Trading Down 1.1 %

Graham stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 25,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,469. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42. Graham has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $103.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $38.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Graham will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

GHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Graham in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHM. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth $652,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Graham by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 290,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 25.1% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 59.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Graham by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,082,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 66,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics for defense sector.

