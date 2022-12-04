GQG Partners LLC Purchases 434,979 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

GQG Partners LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,715,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,979 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca makes up about 3.0% of GQG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GQG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.60% of AstraZeneca worth $1,237,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 115.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 92,808 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 877.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 8.3% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 8.3% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($143.56) to £118 ($141.17) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,264.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,559,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,097. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $212.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.20, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.07.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

