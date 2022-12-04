GQG Partners LLC Makes New $12.26 Million Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 393,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,262,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.08. The company had a trading volume of 42,295,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,462,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16. The company has a market cap of $289.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

