GQG Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,385 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,616,000 after buying an additional 2,426,252 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,305,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,571,000 after acquiring an additional 566,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.61. 1,197,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $62.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.17.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.767 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTE. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($59.79) to €65.00 ($67.01) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($68.04) to €68.00 ($70.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($52.89) to €54.90 ($56.60) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

