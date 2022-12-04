GQG Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1,706.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,882,655 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.1% of GQG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. GQG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of AbbVie worth $467,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,504,000 after acquiring an additional 938,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.56.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.3 %

ABBV traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,305,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206,411. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $289.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.00 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.