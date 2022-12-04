GQG Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,276,415 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up approximately 5.4% of GQG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,186,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after buying an additional 38,820 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 26.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $40.61. 3,040,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,572,226. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

