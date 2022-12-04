GQG Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.17. 2,797,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,439. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 81.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

