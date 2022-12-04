GQG Partners LLC Has $877.89 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,513 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.2% of GQG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. GQG Partners LLC owned 0.77% of Lockheed Martin worth $877,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 223.5% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $12.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $496.23. 1,744,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,069. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $450.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $330.34 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.83.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.