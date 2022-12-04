GQG Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GQG Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 293,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 131,086 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of GQG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $643,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,443,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,079,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,177.3% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 303,656 shares valued at $20,129,470. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

GOOG traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.83. The stock had a trading volume of 18,821,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,497,164. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.