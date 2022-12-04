Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,900 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 173,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 729.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$0.70 to C$0.35 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Desjardins downgraded Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$1.40 to C$0.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market Stock Up 42.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDDFF traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $0.35. 16,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $3.61.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.