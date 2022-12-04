Golden Goose Market Cap Tops $66,405.77 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Golden Goose token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $66,405.77 and $578.20 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

