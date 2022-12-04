goeasy (TSE:GSY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $113.38

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$113.38 and traded as high as C$121.78. goeasy shares last traded at C$120.38, with a volume of 22,273 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSY. Raymond James increased their price target on goeasy from C$202.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares set a C$175.00 target price on shares of goeasy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC increased their target price on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$200.00 price target on goeasy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$113.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 28.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

