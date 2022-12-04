GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Short Interest Down 9.9% in November

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,100 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the October 31st total of 741,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 954.4 days.

GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance

GGNDF remained flat at $23.20 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average is $30.49. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

