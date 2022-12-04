Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC) Short Interest Down 16.7% in November

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of GTAC stock remained flat at $10.21 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology, and software-as-a-service verticals.

