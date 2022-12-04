Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the October 31st total of 185,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Global Industrial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Industrial by 82.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 114,522 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Global Industrial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 94,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Global Industrial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Price Performance

GIC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.04. 23,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,770. The firm has a market cap of $950.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.42. Global Industrial has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $43.29.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.00 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 47.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.35%.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

