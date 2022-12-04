GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Short Interest Update

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,670,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the October 31st total of 8,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 14.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GitLab Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ GTLB traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $41.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,027. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average is $50.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of -0.21. GitLab has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $97.82.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,360,928.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,360,928.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $352,736.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 889,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,933,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the second quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 500.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 48.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLB. Cowen upped their price target on GitLab to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.92.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

