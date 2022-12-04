Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Short Interest Up 7.1% in November

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 4,240,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 550,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 0.5 %

GIL stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,710. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.71.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 20.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth $146,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 55.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 25,198 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 90.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 24,519 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 10.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 186,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 17,167 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

See Also

