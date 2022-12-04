Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the October 31st total of 713,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,830.0 days.

Genscript Biotech Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GNNSF remained flat at 2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of 3.01. Genscript Biotech has a 1 year low of 1.89 and a 1 year high of 5.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Genscript Biotech in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Genscript Biotech Company Profile

Genscript Biotech Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of life science research products and services in North America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, Japan, the other Asia Pacific regions, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Life Science Services and Products, Biologics Development Services, Industrial Synthetic Biology Products, and Cell Therapy.

