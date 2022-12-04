Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading Up 10.5% Over Last Week

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $486,722.88 and $3.99 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

