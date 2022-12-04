Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Short Interest Up 11.5% in November

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the October 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Gecina from €150.00 ($154.64) to €125.00 ($128.87) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gecina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gecina has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

Get Gecina alerts:

Gecina Stock Performance

Gecina stock remained flat at $68.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.49. Gecina has a twelve month low of $68.10 and a twelve month high of $148.35.

About Gecina

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.