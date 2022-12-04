GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Short Interest Down 10.0% in November

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the October 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 145,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.1 days.

Insider Activity at GATX

In related news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $84,648.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at $537,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,500 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $263,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $84,648.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,160 shares of company stock worth $440,313 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GATX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GATX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in GATX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GATX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in GATX by 311.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GATX by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX Price Performance

GATX Announces Dividend

Shares of GATX traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.26. 108,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,929. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.29. GATX has a 52-week low of $84.96 and a 52-week high of $127.58. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 44.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GATX. Susquehanna downgraded shares of GATX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of GATX to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.67.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

