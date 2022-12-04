Gas (GAS) Reaches Market Cap of $22.39 Million

Gas (GAS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 4th. One Gas token can currently be bought for $2.21 or 0.00013033 BTC on exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $22.39 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.
Gas Profile
Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
