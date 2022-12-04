Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the October 31st total of 146,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Gambling.com Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 192,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 31,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gambling.com Group by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gambling.com Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Gambling.com Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Gambling.com Group by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GAMB. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Gambling.com Group from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Gambling.com Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Gambling.com Group Price Performance

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

GAMB stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. 55,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.09 million, a PE ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 1.63. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

