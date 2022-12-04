G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. CL King dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.13.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $31.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.49.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Towle & Co boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 25,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 87,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

