FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Fortescue Metals Group Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Fortescue Metals Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Fortescue Metals Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share.

Fortescue Metals Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Fortescue Metals Group stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

