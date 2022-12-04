FY2023 Earnings Estimate for TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Issued By Raymond James

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for TC Energy in a report released on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.32. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$65.47.

Shares of TRP opened at C$58.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.90. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$54.60 and a 12-month high of C$74.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.04, for a total value of C$69,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 837 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$48,579.48. In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$56.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,751.19. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,575 shares in the company, valued at C$762,065.83. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.04, for a total transaction of C$69,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 837 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$48,579.48.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

