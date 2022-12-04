FY2022 EPS Estimates for UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE) Decreased by Pi Financial

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Pi Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for UGE International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for UGE International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for UGE International’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.
UGE International Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of UGE stock opened at C$1.50 on Friday. UGE International has a 1 year low of C$0.72 and a 1 year high of C$1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.19. The stock has a market cap of C$48.94 million and a PE ratio of -7.85.
About UGE International
UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.
