FY2022 EPS Estimates for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Lifted by SVB Leerink

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for REGENXBIO in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.48) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.58). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for REGENXBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($5.70) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.79) EPS.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.77 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 12.22%.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $24.26 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

