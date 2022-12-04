Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.03) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink analyst F. Khurshid anticipates that the company will earn ($2.03) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS.

FUSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of FUSN opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $8.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,174,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 117,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 39,033 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 58,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,350 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

