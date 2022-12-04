Function X Price Tops $0.17 (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Function X has a total market cap of $70.61 million and $165,156.77 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Function X has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Function X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001019 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,054.00 or 0.06232974 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00497953 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,076.75 or 0.30022054 BTC.
About Function X
Function X’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.
Function X Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
